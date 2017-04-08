Perk and Paws' provides dog park update

DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today Friends of Bluffton Dog Parks board members Diana Radcliff and Daniella Squicquero show the conceptual plans for the dog park that will be built in Oscar Frazier Park. DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today "Perk and Paws" was held Tuesday at Engel & Volkers for an update on the progress of the Bluffton dog park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.