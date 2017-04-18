Need to hit the books? Therea s a new discount bookstore at Tanger Outlets Hilton Head
Book Warehouse, a discounted bookstore, opened in Tanger Outlets Hilton Head and offers new books up to 60 to 80 percent off, according to store manager Caitlin Barnebee. The first Book Warehouse in South Carolina had a soft opening April 14, she said, and will have a grand opening shortly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC