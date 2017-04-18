Need to hit the books? Therea s a new...

Need to hit the books? Therea s a new discount bookstore at Tanger Outlets Hilton Head

Read more: The Island Packet

Book Warehouse, a discounted bookstore, opened in Tanger Outlets Hilton Head and offers new books up to 60 to 80 percent off, according to store manager Caitlin Barnebee. The first Book Warehouse in South Carolina had a soft opening April 14, she said, and will have a grand opening shortly.

Bluffton, SC

