Naked man spotted driving convertible in Old Town Bluffton arrested Thursday
A naked man spotted driving a convertible around Bluffton's Dubois Park was arrested Thursday, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release. Robert Lessig, 63, was arrested on multiple charges "after he was seen driving in Old Town while exposing" himself to bystanders, according to the release news release.
