McMaster's picks for Ports Authority

McMaster's picks for Ports Authority advance to Senate floor

1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

Gov. Henry McMaster's picks for the South Carolina Ports Authority board are a step closer to confirmation after again telling legislators their nominations had nothing to do with embattled political consultant Richard Quinn. The Senate Transportation Committee voted Wednesday to advance the nominations of SCANA executive Kenneth Jackson and Bluffton attorney William Jones to the Senate floor.

