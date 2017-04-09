May River Cleanup planned for Saturday
The town of Bluffton is seeking volunteers to help clean the May River, its shores, nearby streets and parks in the Old Town historic district. "This annual event is a wonderful way to honor our May River as we join together with our neighbors first thing on a Saturday for a cup of coffee and a fun morning of working together to clean up our environment," Mayor Lisa Sulka said in a news release.
