Man charged with indecent exposure after exposing himself in Old Town Bluffton

The Bluffton Police Department says 63-year-old Robert Lessig was arrested on Thursday for indecent exposure, open container, and littering after he was seen driving in Old Town while exposing his genitals to bystanders. Police say at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon, a call was made to police in reference to a male driving around Debois Park in a white Chrysler Sebring convertible naked.

