Man caught with pot tells cops: a Ia m so high, I forgot I had the marijuanaa

When a Bluffton man was busted last month with nearly 40 grams of marijuana in his pockets and stuffed into his underwear, he told Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies, "I'm so high, I forgot I had the marijuana." The man, charged with simple possession March 14, was arrested along with a female suspect after a traffic stop near Pin Oak Street and Seventh Avenue in Bluffton, according to a sheriff's office report released Monday.

