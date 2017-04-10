Man arrested in Old Town for indecent exposure
Robert Lessig was charged with indecent exposure, open container and littering after he was seen driving in Old Town while exposing his genitals to bystanders, Bluffton Police reported. A caller to police about 4:30 p.m. Thursday said a naked male was driving around Dubois Park in a white Chrysler Sebring convertible.
