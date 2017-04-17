Immigration issues to be discussed at upcoming Democratic Club South of Broad event
The event, which will include light refreshments, is set for 6:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Palmetto Electric Cooperative community room, 111 Mathews Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a club news release. Sullivan, who serves on the board of directors at the World Affairs Council of Hilton Head, teaches at the University of South Carolina Beaufort Osher Life Long Learning Institute.
