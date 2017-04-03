How much time did PAIa s Don Christy get when he was sentenced today?

A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a Hilton Head Island property management firm to two years in prison for his role in defrauding his clients of millions of dollars. Don Christy, 74, who formerly owned Property Administrators, Inc., was also ordered to pay more than $3.6 million in restitution when he appeared in District Court before Judge David C. Norton on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.