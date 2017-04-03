How much time did PAIa s Don Christy get when he was sentenced today?
A federal judge has sentenced the former owner of a Hilton Head Island property management firm to two years in prison for his role in defrauding his clients of millions of dollars. Don Christy, 74, who formerly owned Property Administrators, Inc., was also ordered to pay more than $3.6 million in restitution when he appeared in District Court before Judge David C. Norton on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC