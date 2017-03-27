Historic Bluffton cemetery cleared of hurricane debris
The Men's Ministry of First Zion Missionary Baptist Church was out in force on April 1, 2017 to clean up the Buck Island Cemetery of debris left by Hurricane Matthew. Here, church Cemetery Committee treasurer Anne Cooke describes the effort and the cemetery's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
