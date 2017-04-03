Hardeeville men charged after Bluffton traffic stop finds drugs, loaded pistols

Two Hardeeville men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday after a traffic stop revealed large amounts of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax and two loaded pistols. Bluffton Police charged Mark Martin Jr., 25, with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful carry of a gun after the vehicle he was in was pulled over on an improper turn violation around 6:45 p.m. on Buck Island Road, according to a police department news release.

