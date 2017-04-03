Hardeeville men charged after Bluffton traffic stop finds drugs, loaded pistols
Two Hardeeville men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday after a traffic stop revealed large amounts of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax and two loaded pistols. Bluffton Police charged Mark Martin Jr., 25, with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful carry of a gun after the vehicle he was in was pulled over on an improper turn violation around 6:45 p.m. on Buck Island Road, according to a police department news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC