Expect delays along May River Road on Saturday

There will be intermittent single lane closures along May River Road between the Rose Dhu/May River Preserve entrances to Old Miller Road tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, from approximately 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Bluffton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit will be continuing their investigation into last Friday's deadly crash. The intermittent delays will slow traffic down in these areas of May River Road.

