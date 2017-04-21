Expect delays along May River Road on Saturday
There will be intermittent single lane closures along May River Road between the Rose Dhu/May River Preserve entrances to Old Miller Road tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, from approximately 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Bluffton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit will be continuing their investigation into last Friday's deadly crash. The intermittent delays will slow traffic down in these areas of May River Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC