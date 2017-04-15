Election Assistance Commission must b...

Election Assistance Commission must be saved

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Bluffton Today

Along with the League of Women Voters of the United States, the League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island/Bluffton area is very concerned about the current movement in Congress to terminate the Election Assistance Commission. With continuing controversy about the accuracy, conduct and participation in American elections, this is not the time to abolish the only federal entity devoted exclusively to improving election administration on a bipartisan basis.

