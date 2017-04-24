Eager for Blufftona s Hobby Lobby to open? Youa re going to need some patience

Despite the grand opening of PGA Tour Superstore, Sleep Number and Aspen Dental at the new shopping center in Bluffton at the intersection of Burnt Church Road and U.S. 278 earlier this month, it appears one retailer won't be making its April deadline : Hobby Lobby. In fact, crafters hoping to shop at a local Hobby Lobby this spring might have to put some projects on hold till later this summer.

