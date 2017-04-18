Driving May River Road on Saturday? You need to read this

Joy Nelson, community relations manager with the Bluffton Police Department, gives an update on the three vehicle car crash that happened on May River Road on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Bluffton. Drivers traveling May River Road on Saturday should expect delays in the area between the Rose Dhu and May River Preserve entrances and Old Miller Road as the Bluffton Police Department investigates an April 14 crash that killed a Bluffton realtor, sent another driver to the hospital and resulted in felony DUI charges for a third man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.