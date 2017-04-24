Dangers of drunk driving showcased to May River students ahead of prom
Prom season is in full swing and local agencies are making sure our students know the do's and don'ts of partying during prom weekend. Wednesday, several units with the Bluffton Township Fire District and Bluffton Police Department showed students firsthand what happens when you drink and drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC