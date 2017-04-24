Curious to know when The Depot will o...

Curious to know when The Depot will open in Old Town Bluffton? Herea s what we know about the pro...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Old Town Dispensary fans curious to know when its expansion, The Depot restaurant & Raw Bar next door, will debut in Old Town Bluffton have been responsive to the project in progress, according to co-owner Thomas Viljac. Viljac, who revealed plans for The Depot on Captains Cove with co-owner Matt Jording in August 2015, said Thursday a few changes made with the mechanical engineer on the project and development issues delayed the opening of Bluffton's newest fine dining restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr 19 ohio 2
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Apr 17 Bobby 5
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC