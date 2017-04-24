Curious to know when The Depot will open in Old Town Bluffton? Herea s what we know about the pro...
Old Town Dispensary fans curious to know when its expansion, The Depot restaurant & Raw Bar next door, will debut in Old Town Bluffton have been responsive to the project in progress, according to co-owner Thomas Viljac. Viljac, who revealed plans for The Depot on Captains Cove with co-owner Matt Jording in August 2015, said Thursday a few changes made with the mechanical engineer on the project and development issues delayed the opening of Bluffton's newest fine dining restaurant.
