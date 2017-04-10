Critic seeks $10 million in lawsuit a...

Critic seeks $10 million in lawsuit against Town of Hilton Head

Government critic Skip Hoagland has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million from the Town of Hilton Head Island over claims the town is illegally funding a private lawsuit against him. The lawsuit contends the town's payments of attorney fees in an ongoing, private defamation lawsuit brought by Town Council member Kim Likins against Hoagland violate his free-speech rights.

