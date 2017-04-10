Coastal meets farmhouse at Bluffton General Store opening soon
Shoppers of the new Bluffton General Store will have plenty of different items to select from at 12 Church St., according to the owner, Jana Qualey. The newest addition to Old Town Bluffton shops will have a soft opening beginning April 15, but the official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will not be until April 27, Qualey said.
