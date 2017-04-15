Bluffton tops list of - enterprise-fr...

Bluffton tops list of - enterprise-friendly' towns

Saturday Apr 15

The town of Bluffton tops a list of the most enterprise-friendly places in South Carolina compiled by the nonprofit research group Palmetto Promise Institute. Bluffton scored a total of 81.07 points out of a possible 100, Palmetto Promise said.

