Bluffton replaces trees in celebration of Arbor Day
Michelle Flores/Bluffton Today Mayor Lisa Sulka talks about the importance of planting trees, not only for the environment but for families and children as well. The trees replace some of those that were lost in Hurricane Matthew last fall.
