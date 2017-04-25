Bluffton Police to hold free car seat check
Bluffton Police will be conducting a free car seat check on Wednesday, April 26. The inspections will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bluffton Self Help located at 39 Sheridan Park Circle. The checks will be made by officers who are part of the Bluffton Traffic Team and are certified in the installation of child seats.
