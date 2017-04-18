Bluffton police officers recognized for DUI enforcement
Bluffton police officers Jeb Fay and Darius Elkin were honored at the 12th annual South Carolina DUI Enforcement Recognition and 2016 DUI Challenge Ceremonies on April 11 in Columbia. Fay received the S.C. Department of Public Safety Officer of the Year Award for excelling in the area of DUI arrests, DUI victim services and anti-underage drinking programs for agencies with 26-50 officers.
