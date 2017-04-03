Bluffton Police arrest two on drugs, weapons charges

Photo courtesy of Bluffton Police Department The Bluffton Police Department Special Investigations Unit found Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax and two loaded pistols in a vehicle that was stopped for improper turn violation. The arrests were made when a detective in the Special Investigations Unit found Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax and two loaded pistols in a vehicle that was stopped for improper turn violation.

