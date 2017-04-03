Bluffton Police arrest two on drugs, ...

Bluffton Police arrest two on drugs, weapons charges

22 hrs ago

Photo courtesy of Bluffton Police Department The Bluffton Police Department Special Investigations Unit found Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax and two loaded pistols in a vehicle that was stopped for improper turn violation. The arrests were made when a detective in the Special Investigations Unit found Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax and two loaded pistols in a vehicle that was stopped for improper turn violation.

