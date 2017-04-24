Bluffton PD charges man with criminal sexual conduct, burglary after assaulting woman in home
Officials say Lance Elam was arrested in connection to the incident. They say he gained entry into a home through a window and sexually assaulted a woman inside and then fled the area.
