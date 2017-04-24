Bluffton ice cream store reopens after temporary closure a " with certain conditions

Crabby's Corner , an ice cream shop at the back of Mameem & Maudie in Old Town Bluffton, was allowed to reopen Monday to serve shaved ice, according to co-owner Chris Johnston. Less than a week after its grand opening on Lawton Street April 8, the Town of Bluffton ordered Crabby's Corner to close temporarily , citing business license and zoning issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.