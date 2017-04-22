Beaufort County drug treatment programs reaccredited
This is the department's seventh consecutive three-year accreditation from the international Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, a county news release said. The department met standards for its prevention and outpatient treatment programs for alcohol and other drug addictions for adults, children and adolescents.
