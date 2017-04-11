Beaufort County cleanup to celebrate ...

Beaufort County cleanup to celebrate Earth Day

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Bluffton Today

Individuals, families, businesses, civic groups and others can participate in the event all day Saturday by picking up litter throughout Beaufort County. "This is an opportunity for us to unite together in a collaborative effort to enhance and preserve the beauty of our county," solid waste and recycling volunteer coordinator Caroline Jordan said.

Bluffton, SC

