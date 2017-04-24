BCSO looking for multiple suspects after woman's wallet stolen at Outback
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for multiple suspects after a woman's wallet was stolen out of her purse at the Outback Restaurant in Bluffton. Investigators say it happened on Feb. 18 around 6:30 p.m. The victim discovered her wallet had been stolen when she received an alert from one of the credit card companies.
