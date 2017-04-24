Artists paint Old Town
Photos by DeAnn Komanecky/Bluffton Today Rich Coyne works on an oil painting at the May River during the Society of Bluffton Artists' Bluffton Old Town Paint Out event on Saturday. Artists had six locations to choose from: the Church of the Cross, Oyster Factory Park, Calhoun Street, Pritchard Pocket Park, Bridge and Boundary streets and Dubois Park.
