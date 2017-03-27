Advanced practice registered nurse jo...

Advanced practice registered nurse joins Beaufort Memorial

Maureen Chapman, an advanced practice registered nurse with more than 25 years of experience, has joined the medical staff at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, according to a news release. Chapman will be working with board-certified gynecologist Dr. Pat Thompson and nurse practitioner Suzanne Wolf in the practice's Port Royal and Bluffton offices.

