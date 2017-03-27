Advanced practice registered nurse joins Beaufort Memorial
Maureen Chapman, an advanced practice registered nurse with more than 25 years of experience, has joined the medical staff at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, according to a news release. Chapman will be working with board-certified gynecologist Dr. Pat Thompson and nurse practitioner Suzanne Wolf in the practice's Port Royal and Bluffton offices.
