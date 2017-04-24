A new bank in Bluffton will celebrate...

A new bank in Bluffton will celebrate its grand opening just in time for payday

Read more: The Island Packet

The new Wells Fargo Bluffton branch at 24 Bluffton Road is officially open for business and will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. Amy Amirault, a communications consultant with Wells Fargo, said in an email Wednesday that bankers will offer free financial literacy education to customers at the grand opening as part of the Teach Children to Save campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

