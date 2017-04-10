a Mama:a Busy hands, a cheerful disposition and a very loving heart

Mama, Gladys Elsie Cooler Simmons, born in Okatie, SC, July 9, 1919, passed away March 23, 2017 at the age of 97 years, 9 months, and 23 days. She was a widow, predeceased by her husband, Jessie R. Simmons, a month before celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary in 1996.

