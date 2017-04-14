A long time coming': Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center opens in Beaufort

Shellie Murdaugh/For Bluffton Today Queen Quet, left, explains to Zadie Reeves and Sandra Davis the way to greet her as a member of the Gullah/Geechee Nation. Shellie Murdaugh/For Bluffton Today Sylvia Bovian of Sheldon is one of the first to sign the visitors book at the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.