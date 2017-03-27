Young Inventors Shine in CompetitionYoung Inventors Shine in...

For the past several months, AT&T has been collaborating with Imagination Foundation on our second-annual Inventor's Challenge - bringing together young people from around the world to create innovative, imaginative and often totally viable solutions that solve problems in their schools and communities. This year, we saw entries from nearly 10,000 kids and teens from pre-k to high school, with ideas that ranged from a 3D-printed soap dispenser to spring-loaded "sky shoes" to help anyone reach great heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AT&T.