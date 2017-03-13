Year-long drug investigation leads to...

Year-long drug investigation leads to Bluffton mana s arrest

13 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

A year-long investigation into a sophisticated drug distribution organization allegedly lead by a Bluffton man in which he named various types of pot and rented a "stash house" in town resulted in his arrest Tuesday. Jesse Baekelandt, 41, was charged with 16 counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana within two miles of a school after members of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Crime Suppression Unit began investigating him in February of 2016.

