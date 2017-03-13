Year-long drug investigation leads to Bluffton mana s arrest
A year-long investigation into a sophisticated drug distribution organization allegedly lead by a Bluffton man in which he named various types of pot and rented a "stash house" in town resulted in his arrest Tuesday. Jesse Baekelandt, 41, was charged with 16 counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana within two miles of a school after members of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Crime Suppression Unit began investigating him in February of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC