Wrecked boats on Factory Creek removed
Photos taken by W.R. Cheney on March 28, 2017 show the demolition of the boats deposited by Hurricane Matthew on the bank of Factory Creek back in October as Beaufort County Public Waste Manager James Minor describes the marine debris hazards that still remain nearly six months after the storm. Archaeologists, more than 20 years later, using radar and magnetometers, have created a digital and a 3-dimensional accurate representation of San Marcos, the fort founded by Pedro Menendez Marquez in 1577 on Santa Elena - now known as the the home to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar 3
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC