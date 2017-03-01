Want to serve on a town of Bluffton panel? Herea s whata s available
The Town of Bluffton is seeking applicants for a variety of boards, commissions and committees that provide input to Bluffton Town Council members when making decisions or formulating policy. The most immediate need for new appointees is on the Accommodations Tax Advisory, May River Watershed Action Plan Advisory, and Affordable Housing committees, according to a town news release.
