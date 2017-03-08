Town of Bluffton seeks committee members
"These boards, commissions and committees are functionally organized and provide valuable input to Town Council when making decisions or formulating policy," Bluffton officials said in a news release. The most immediate need for new appointees exists on the accommodations tax advisory committee, the May River Watershed Action Plan advisory committee and the affordable housing committee.
