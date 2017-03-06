Tourism marketing seminar slated for March 21
IPBG Marketing will host a free informational session for businesses, "Tourism Marketing through Digital & Social Media Solutions" from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 21 at Poseidon, 38 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island. The seminar is open to business owners and managers who are interested in learning how to market their business to Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort visitors through digital and social media channels.
