Tips for safely navigating our tidal ...

Tips for safely navigating our tidal waters

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

With a tidal range of more than 10 feet, our local waters can be tricky to navigate. With boating and kayaking season coming on rapidly, we asked Hilton Head's Kai Williams, owner of Awesome Adventure Charters, to explain, on March 9, 2017, a few things boaters should know before they cast off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar 3 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,476,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC