This Beaufort County island named wealthiest in SC. Check out some of its most expensive homes.

A recent survey found the wealthiest zip code in South Carolina is a small Beaufort County island that oddly was listed as the tenth most stressed-out ZIP code in the U.S. just a few years ago. According to Time Magazine , a GOBankingRates survey using median home value data from Zillow found that Daufuskie Island is the wealthiest ZIP code in South Carolina.

