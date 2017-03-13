The illegal immigration conundrum is ...

The illegal immigration conundrum is not about Tanner. Ita s not even about Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner answers a question during the news conference held at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office building on Tuesday on Hilton Head Island. Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime' Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner comments on the concerns expressed by protesters about the possibility of restarting a 287 task force within the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar 3 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
Ridgeland Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Beaufort County was issued at March 16 at 3:30AM EDT

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,082 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC