Star-Crossed Babies! Newborns Named Romeo and Juliet Born Hours Apart in South Carolina Hospital
This week Coastal Carolina Hospital's resident photographer, Cassie Clayshulte , discovered a pair of real-life star crossed babies. Little Romeo and Juliet were born hours apart in neighboring rooms at the hospital, unbeknownst to their parents, who were informed of the coincidence by Clayshulte.
