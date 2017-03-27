Star-Crossed Babies! Newborns Named R...

Star-Crossed Babies! Newborns Named Romeo and Juliet Born Hours Apart in South Carolina Hospital

This week Coastal Carolina Hospital's resident photographer, Cassie Clayshulte , discovered a pair of real-life star crossed babies. Little Romeo and Juliet were born hours apart in neighboring rooms at the hospital, unbeknownst to their parents, who were informed of the coincidence by Clayshulte.

