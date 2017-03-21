South Carolina bill exempting nonprof...

South Carolina bill exempting nonprofits from FOIA laws stalls in House panel

Members of a Statehouse panel said Tuesday they need more time to work on amending a bill that critics say would make nonprofits that receive government money exempt from public disclosure laws. Bill sponsor Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Bluffton, said the purpose of the bill is to make government more transparent, adding that he hopes all parties are able to collaborate and reach a compromise.

