Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton
Super fan Heather Carlsberg of Hilton Head Island tells us what she thinks is happening at a secret "The Bachelorette" filming spot on Boundary Street in Old Town Bluffton. Carlsberg and her mom, Sherri Carlsberg of Bluffton, were the only ones who seemed to have found the location the evening of March 28. Frank Martin on Saturday follows up about the reaction to his exchange with 13-year-old Max Bonnstetter at the prior day's press conference.
