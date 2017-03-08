SCHP reporting fatal early-morning crash on US 278 at Bluffton Pkwy
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed a fatal crash occurred early Friday morning on US 278 at Bluffton Parkway. Many beach accesses throughout Georgetown County and North Myrtle Beach still need work to be used after damage from Hurricane Matthew.
