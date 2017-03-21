Rotary Club proposes park improvements
The Rotary Club of Bluffton presented improvement plans for the Oscar Frazier Park Field of Dreams at Town Council's March 14 meeting. The club wants to make improvements including a multi-purpose lawn, an 8-foot wide walk/run path around the perimeter, a pavilion and more entrances.
