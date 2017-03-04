Revision provides clear food truck rules

Revision provides clear food truck rules

After several months of public input and discussion on the topic of food trucks and mobile vending, Bluffton Town Council approved a revised ordinance to address mobile vending businesses at the Feb. 14 meeting. Public workshops and meetings were held to get feedback on necessary revisions to reflect current best practices as well as the needs and desires for the community.

